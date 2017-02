LONDON Nov 4 The Football Association (FA) has decided to appeal against England striker Wayne Rooney's three-match ban imposed by UEFA after his sending-off against Montenegro in a Euro 2012 qualifier last month.

"The FA will be appealing Wayne Rooney's three-match suspension," a spokesman said on Friday.

"We received a written reason from UEFA on Tuesday afternoon. We had until midnight tonight to respond and we have responded this evening."

As it stands, the suspension would rule Rooney out of the first three matches at next year's European Championship. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)