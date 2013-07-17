LONDON, July 17 Chelsea have made a straight-cash bid for Manchester United's unsettled striker Wayne Rooney, the London club's manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach said they had made an offer for the 27-year-old, who is rumoured to be unhappy in his current situation at United.

The Chelsea coach said that no other players were involved in the bid and quashed speculation that Spain's Juan Mata or Brazil's David Luiz were to be offered as makeweights to lure the England striker to Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea is interested in this player, made a bid and what we did we did officially," Mourinho said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

"Now we have nothing more to say, we want the player, we made the bid and now it is up to Man United.

"We don't want to make public the bid but it is just a certain amount of money and it doesn't involve players or players in the possibility of negotiation. No Juan Mata, no David Luiz."

According to reports in the British media, Rooney is angry and confused with his current situation.

This comes in the wake of comments from his manager David Moyes that suggested he was a backup to last season's Premier League top scorer Robin van Persie.

Moyes said last week: "Overall, my thought on Wayne is that if for any reason we had an injury to Robin van Persie we are going to need him."

Mourinho said that he did not know United's response to the Chelsea bid.

"Now I keep trying to improve my players and we will see what happens," he added.

"From me no more comments with respect to Man United, my colleague David Moyes and my players.

"I trust my players and I am happy with them and in this bid I want to be respectful."

British media said on Wednesday that Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward left club's tour of Australia to carry out transfer business. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)