* Rooney to miss group stage of Euro 2012
* England can appeal decision
BERNE, Oct 13 England striker Wayne Rooney has
been given a three-match international ban by UEFA for his
sending-off against Montenegro last Friday, ruling him out of
the group stage of Euro 2012.
"The striker will now be suspended from playing in his
country's next three UEFA national competition matches for which
he would be eligible," European soccer's governing body said in
a statement.
UEFA said Rooney had been sent off for "assault" in the 74th
minute of the match which ended 2-2 in Podgorica, the final
match of England's qualifying campaign.
England were leading 2-1 at the time and Rooney had helped
set up both England goals before being sent off for a wild kick
at Miodrag Dzudovic.
The match ended 2-2, giving England the point they needed to
qualify.
England have three days to appeal the verdict. The English
FA said they would wait to learn the full reasons before
deciding on a response.
"Further to UEFA's decision to impose a three match
suspension on Wayne Rooney following his sending off against
Montenegro, The FA await the full reasons from the disciplinary
committee, and will give full consideration to the decision
internally, before deciding on any response to UEFA or making
any further public comment," read an FA statement.
Rooney, who was also sent off in the 2006 World Cup, was
playing one day after his father and uncle were arrested and
bailed by police over an alleged betting scam.
England have no other player like the 25-year-old Rooney,
who can be deadly as a striker and act as a playmaker.
Manager Fabio Capello, who defended his decision to pick
Rooney for the game, has already said that Rooney would not
start in any of the warm-up friendlies before the tournament.
