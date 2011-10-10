LONDON Oct 10 Fabio Capello has warned Wayne
Rooney that he will not be automatically recalled to the England
team after serving his suspension at the European championship
next year.
Capello told British media he did not plan to start Rooney
in any of the warm-up games before the tournament following the
striker's red card in Montenegro on Friday.
UEFA will announce later on Monday when Rooney's case will
be heard by their disciplinary committee, but coach Capello
stressed that whether he received a one- or two-match ban, he
would not necessarily walk back into the side after serving it.
"I need to find the solution for the first game, or two
games, that Rooney will not play," Capello told reporters. "And
if we find that solution, he needs to work to return to the
first 11.
"You know me. Sometimes I make mistakes but I try to select
the best players, in the best moment of form. There were two I
did not select for this game who are doing really well.
"I saw the game that Jermain Defoe played against Arsenal.
He did really well. He ran a lot and pressed a lot. Daniel
Sturridge is the same."
Capello continued: "I could leave Rooney out. If the others
are good they will play. In my life as a manager I have put on
the bench a lot of good players."
Capello defended the 25-year-old Manchester United striker
after the match and has said that he would remain part of the
squad, but there is no doubting his anger at what was a
senseless kick on Miodrag Dzudovic 17 minutes from the end.
England, needing just a point to seal their place at next
year's finals, were leading 2-1 at the time before being pegged
back to 2-2 in the final minute.
Capello told the media that Rooney, who has now been sent
off twice for England, would also miss their friendly with world
champions Spain at Wembley next month.
"Rooney will not play against Spain. I want to test new
players, a new style and different movement," added Capello.
"Sometimes he will come on at half-time. But not from the
start. We need to prepare the first 11 who will start in the
Euros.
"I have got a lot of forwards at this moment, really good
forwards, and I need to find the best solution."
"I select the player, not the name," said Capello.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Peter Rutherford)