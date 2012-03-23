Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
LONDON, March 22 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney has apologised to young fan Jamie Thomas after he broke the nine-year-old's wrist with a wayward shot during the warm-up for Sunday's Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Thomas, who lives in Wem, Shropshire, was at Molineux watching United for the first time when he put his hands up to stop the England striker's stray shot from hitting him.
"I want to apologise to Jamie Thomas, I have arranged for a letter and a signed shirt to be sent to his home address," Rooney wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.
Thomas, who sat in the front row of the Jack Harris Stand, missed most of the second half having treatment, The Shropshire Star reported on its website (www.shropshirestar.com).
"The players were warming up and Rooney and (Javier) Hernandez were taking a few shots," his father Andy was quoted as saying.
"Rooney missed one and it was coming straight towards Jamie so he put out his hands to stop it hitting him and it broke his wrist."
Thomas received treatment from first aiders at the ground and was later taken to hospital.
"They said it was a clean break and he has to go back in a couple of weeks," added his father.
Rooney said he was not aware of the incident at the time.
Premier League leaders United won the match 5-0.
