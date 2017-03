MANCHESTER, England Feb 21 England striker Wayne Rooney has agreed a four-year contract extension at Manchester United, the Premier League champions said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who joined United from Everton in 2004, had a year left to run on his existing contract and has now agreed a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2019.

