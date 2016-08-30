Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aug 30 Wayne Rooney will end his England career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the striker said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old made his announcement at a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday when he will set a new record for an England outfield player ahead of David Beckham by winning his 116th cap.
"Come Russia I feel that will be the time for me to say goodbye to international football, my mind is made up," said Rooney, who was reappointed England captain on Monday.
"I will just try to enjoy myself over the next two years," he added.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.