LONDON Nov 4 The Football Association (FA) has
decided to appeal against England striker Wayne Rooney's
three-match ban imposed by UEFA after his sending-off in a Euro
2012 qualifier against Montenegro last month.
"The FA will be appealing Wayne Rooney's three-match
suspension," a spokesman said on Friday.
"We received a written reason (for the ban) from (European
soccer's ruling body) UEFA on Tuesday afternoon. We had until
midnight tonight to respond and we have responded this evening."
As it stands, the suspension would rule Rooney out of the
first three matches at next year's European Championship.
Earlier, the Manchester United player said he blamed no one
but himself for his "stupid" red card, received after he kicked
out at Montenegro defender Miodrag Dzudovic during the match in
Podgorica.
Rooney said he would understand if England coach Fabio
Capello left him out of the squad for the finals in Poland and
Ukraine.
"It was stupid of me and I regretted it as soon as I did
it," the 26-year-old told British media. "It's devastating for
me but it's something that's my own fault so I can't really
complain.
"It's no excuse but I still feel the punishment is a bit
harsh. I'm disappointed with it... even if it's reduced by one
game it will be a bonus."
Rooney said he had no idea why he acted as he did. England,
who were winning 2-1 at the time, went on to draw 2-2 with
Montenegro to secure their place in the Euro 2012 finals.
"I honestly don't know why. It was just one of those moments
which I live to regret now," he said. "It just happened. I can't
explain it.
"I want to be there and be part of the team but I'll
understand if I am not in the next squad because I'll be missing
the first three games and he (Capello) has to look at other
players."
Capello watched Rooney shine in midfield for United in a 2-0
win over Otelul Galati in the Champions League on Wednesday but
the player is expected to return to his usual position in attack
for Saturday's Premier League match against Sunderland.
"It's probably a role I could enjoy in the future when I've
lost a bit of pace," he said. "I played there as a young lad, I
understand the role."
