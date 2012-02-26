LONDON Feb 26 Manchester United striker
Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of England's friendly against
the Netherlands on Wednesday with a throat infection, his
manager Alex Ferguson said on Sunday.
Rooney missed United's Europa League defeat to Ajax
Amsterdam last Thursday as well as Sunday's 2-1 victory over
Norwich City in the Premier League.
"Wayne has still not recovered from the throat infection he
has," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we can get him ready
for next Sunday, because we have a big game."
United, who are second in the Premier League, two points
behind leaders Manchester City, visit third-placed Tottenham
Hotspur next Sunday.
England play the Netherlands at Wembley under the guidance
of caretaker coach Stuart Pearce after Fabio Capello quit as
manager earlier this month.
Pearce was already without Aston Villa striker Darren Bent,
who withdrew with an ankle injury sustained in Villa's 0-0 draw
at Wigan on Saturday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Stephen Wood)