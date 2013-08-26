MANCHESTER, England Aug 26 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was named in the starting lineup for Monday's Premier League match against Chelsea, the club who have been openly chasing him in this transfer window.

Chelsea have made two unsuccessful bids for the England international and have not ruled out making a third with their pursuit of him coming after former United manager Alex Ferguson said in May that Rooney wanted to leave the club.

The player, himself, has yet to comment but his inclusion in the starting lineup is the strongest indication so far that United and their new manager David Moyes will not budge from what they have said all along and that he is not for sale.

Rooney was a second-half substitute in the champions' league opener against Swansea City last weekend where they ran out 4-1 winners.

Chelsea's bid to sign Rooney has added spice to this early season meeting between the two big guns and the London club's manager Jose Mourinho stoked the fire by suggesting Moyes should shoulder the blame for the forward wanting to leave after suggesting he was a second-choice striker.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)