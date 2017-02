BERNE Oct 13 England striker Wayne Rooney has been given a three-match international ban for his sending-off against Montenegro last Friday, UEFA said on Thursday.

The ban, imposed by UEFA's disciplinary tribunal, effectively rules him out of the group stage of Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine next year, England's next competitive internationals.

"The striker will now be suspended from playing in his country's next three UEFA national competition matches for which he would be eligible," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)

