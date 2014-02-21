* Rooney pens four-year contract extension at Old Trafford

Feb 21 England striker Wayne Rooney has signed a four-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester United that will keep their prize asset at the club until June 2019.

United announced the deal on their website (www.manutd.com) on Friday with the 28-year-old, who left Everton for Old Trafford in 2004, having a year to run on his old contract.

"I am made up to be staying at United," said Rooney, whose new deal will earn him up to 300,000 pounds ($499,800) a week, according to media reports.

"I am convinced that this is the start of another successful chapter in Manchester United's history."

United have struggled since David Moyes took over as manager in the close season and tying Rooney to a new contract will come as a relief after predecessor Alex Ferguson said at the end of last term that the player had asked for a transfer.

United, owned by the American Glazer fanmily, are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League ahead of their visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

They are 11 points away from the top four, which brings a Champions League qualifying place, although they are in the last 16 of this season's competition where they face Olympiakos.

Moyes, who worked with Rooney at Everton, said: "With his ability, his experience and his desire to succeed, he is a vital part of my plans for the future and I'm absolutely thrilled he has accepted the challenge".

"I said last July that Wayne has an outstanding chance to be a true legend of this club's long and rich history.

EXCITING TIMES

"He is just 42 goals away from overtaking Sir Bobby (Charlton) our record goalscorer and becoming the first United player to hit 250 goals for the club.

"These opportunities only come to special players and I'm confident Wayne will set a new record that will take decades to reach. These are really exciting times for everyone connected with the club."

Rooney has made 430 appearances for United, scoring 208 times, and is fourth on the club's all-time goalscorer list behind Jack Rowley (211), Denis Law (237) and Charlton (249).

He has won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FIFA World Club Cup as well as the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards in 2010.

At the end of last season, Rooney denied that he had requested a move but media speculation about his future intensified when Chelsea made a bid for him in the summer.

Moyes fought to keep the striker at United and Rooney has repaid his manager with 11 goals in 28 appearances this term.

"I am really excited to be a part of the club's future and want to thank David Moyes and (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward for their belief and support in me," said Rooney.

"The fans have always been a huge part of this club and the support they have given me since my debut against Fenerbahce has been amazing," added Rooney, who scored a hat-trick against the Turkish side to announced his arrival at Old Trafford.