LONDON Jan 31 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has had the red card he received in Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City rescinded, the Football Association said on Friday.

"The appeal against his one-match ban has been upheld," an FA spokesman told Reuters on Friday, meaning the left back is available for fifth-placed Tottenham's Premier League trip to lowly Hull City on Saturday.

Rose was sent off in the second half of City's 5-1 victory in the league for a tackle on striker Edin Dzeko that yielded a penalty and the second goal for the visitors.

Television replays, however, showed the Spurs player had taken the ball and not his opponent. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Tony Jimenez)