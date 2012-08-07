Aug 7 Sweden international Markus Rosenberg has
signed a three-year deal with West Bromwich Albion, the Premier
League club said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old striker, who represented his country at Euro
2012, was out of contract after leaving Bundesliga club Werder
Bremen in May and his move remains subject to international
clearance.
Baggies head coach Steve Clarke was delighted with the
club's fourth summer signing after Ben Foster, Yassine El
Ghannasy and Claudio Yacob.
"He is an experienced striker who has scored goals in three
of Europe's top leagues, as well as in the top European
competitions, and is determined to prove himself in the Barclays
Premier League," Clarke said.
"Markus will really increase competition for places in the
forward areas and hopefully spur on the strikers we already have
here."
In total, Rosenberg has scored 83 goals in 186 league
matches in Sweden, Holland, Spain and Germany, as well as six
goals in 30 appearances for the national side.
