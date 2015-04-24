LONDON, April 24 Rotherham United were teetering on the brink of the English Championship relegation zone on Friday after being docked three points and fined for fielding an ineligible player against fellow stragglers Brighton and Hove Albion. The deduction left Rotherham 21st in the 24 team table on 41 points, with the bottom three clubs set to be relegated at the end of the season. Rotherham are one point above Millwall and two clear of Wigan Athletic although with a game in hand over both. Brighton are in 20th place on 46 points. Played Points Brighton 44 46 Rotherham 43 41 Millwall 44 40 Wigan 44 39 Blackpool 44 25 Rotherham, who have three games remaining and can appeal the decision, fielded teenage defender Farrend Rawson in the 1-0 win a day after his loan from promotion contenders Derby County had expired. The club, who were fined 30,000 pounds ($45,400), blamed an administrative error and said they were disappointed with the deduction. The appeal deadline is May 1, the day before the end of the Championship season, although manager Steve Evans hoped it would ultimately not matter. "If we get some positive results over the next eight days then it doesn't matter what the Football League have done and it doesn't matter what other teams do on the field," he told reporters. "If we can beat Norwich (at home on Saturday) it would go a long way to us being part of the Championship next season. If we get the three points, we all know we would be a gnat's whisker away, regardless of the Football League's decision." ($1 = 0.6613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)