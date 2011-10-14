LONDON Oct 14 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's English Premier League matches (times GMT):
* Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has not decided
whether to play captain Nemanja Vidic on Saturday's trip to
bitter rivals Liverpool (1145).
The Serbian centre back has been out with a calf injury
since August although he played for his country this week in
Euro 2012 qualifying.
"He came in yesterday and felt okay," Ferguson told a news
conference on Friday. "But the Liverpool game is such an
intense, stamina-draining game that you want everyone to be 100
percent so it might be more down to how he feels himself."
Midfielder Tom Cleverley (ankle) and defender Rafael
(shoulder) remain sidelined.
* Liverpool have no injury worries ahead of Saturday's
clash, a surprised manager Kenny Dalglish said on Friday.
"I don't think it's happened too many times in the past but
there isn't anyone on the treatment table."
* Manchester City will not risk striker Sergio Aguero for
Saturday's match at home to Aston Villa (1400), manager Roberto
Mancini said.
The Argentina forward is close to fitness after a groin
injury and is likely to be fit for Tuesday's Champions League
game at home to Villarreal.
"We don't want to take any risk for tomorrow," Mancini told
a news conference on Friday.
Fellow forward Mario Balotelli is poised to feature on
Saturday after recovering from a back injury.
* Chelsea striker Fernando Torres will miss Saturday's home
match against Everton (1630) to serve the final match of his
three-game suspension he picked up in September.
Everton could be without Australian Tim Cahill (ankle), who
was forced out of international action last week due to the
injury.
* Tottenham Hotspur are waiting on the fitness of striker
Emmanuel Adebayor (hamstring), Sandro (calf) and Aaron Lennon
(groin) ahead of the match at fourth-placed Newcastle United on
Sunday (1500).
Vedran Corluka and Niko Kranjcar picked up injuries in
Croatia's win against Latvia on Tuesday and will miss the match.
