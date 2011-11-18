LONDON Nov 18 Brief news from the Premier
League ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Arsenal's record goal scorer and New York Red Bulls
striker Thierry Henry is back at the London club training to
maintain his fitness in the MLS off-season but there is no
question of him playing.
"I think it is an honour and a pleasure [to have him
around]," manager Arsene Wenger, who brought the Frenchman to
Arsenal in 1999, told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).
"His future is in the States," added Wenger. "He is going
back in February. Until then we will just help him to practise
and keep fit."
Arsenal will be without full backs Kieran Gibbs and Carl
Jenkinson for the match at Norwich City on Saturday (1245).
Midfielder Abou Diaby is back in training.
* Manchester City players Adam Johnson and Pablo Zabaleta
have signed new contracts until 2016 and 2015 respectively.
"This is such an exciting time to be at the club, things are
moving so fast and there's been something new every day in the
two years that I've been here," England winger Johnson said in a
club statement.
Meanwhile midfielder David Silva says he is near to his best
ever form ahead of the leaders' match at home to fellow unbeaten
side Newcastle United on Saturday (1500).
"I don't know if this is being the best I have ever played
in my career, but it is very close," the Spaniard said. "I feel
calm, happy and motivated and I think that is showing in my
football."
* The absence until late December of midfielder Tom
Cleverley is not causing second-placed Manchester United's
manager Alex Ferguson too much bother ahead of Saturday's game
at Swansea City (1730).
"We have options," he told www.manutd.com. "Michael Carrick
is back, we've got Darren Fletcher, Ryan Giggs. I can play Phil
Jones there if I wish, we've got Darron Gibson coming back,
Wayne Rooney has played there.
"Ji-sung Park can play there and we've done that in the past
with him. So I have options and I'm not overly worried about it
-- I'm happy."
* Chelsea have no injuries after the lengthy international
break as they prepare to welcome Liverpool on Sunday (1600).
Striker Didier Drogba will be back from suspension and
fellow forward Daniel Sturridge, despite not training on Friday,
should be fit for practice on Saturday.
* Rafael van der Vaart is the only new doubt for Tottenham
Hotspur's home match against Aston Villa on Monday (2000).
"The medical team are saying he's at 75 percent," assistant
manager Joe Jordan, who said boss Harry Redknapp hopes to return
for the match after undergoing heart surgery two weeks ago, told
the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
Niko Kranjcar (thigh), Danny Rose (ankle) plus longer-term
absentees Michael Dawson (Achilles) and Tom Huddlestone (ankle)
remain out.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories