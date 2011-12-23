LONDON Dec 23 Brief news on Friday ahead of next week's Premier League matches (times GMT):

* Bolton Wanderers have opened talks to sell England defender Gary Cahill," their manager Owen Coyle said.

"It's fair to say there's interest in Gary, and there will be," Coyle told reporters at a news conference.

"There's nothing signed and sealed at the moment, but it's fair to say there has been dialogue."

Cahill, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Bolton reportedly rebuffed attempts by Arsneal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Cahill in the close season and this week Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas registered his interest in the player.

"We spoke about Cahill, he is an extremely interesting player," Villas-Boas said after his team's 1-1 draw at Spurs on Thursday.

Bolton, who are second from bottom of the Premier League, host Newcastle United on Monday (1500).

* Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard could return from a lengthy injury layoff for Monday's game at home to Blackburn Rovers (1500), manager Kenny Dalglish said.

Gerrard, who has not played since the club's 1-1 draw with Norwich City at Anfield on Oct. 22, has returned to full training after recovering from an ankle infection.

"He is training, so as we've said before we'll always monitor his progress and make sure we've done the right things," Dalglish told reporters.

"Everything he's done he's done very well. He's been training, but whether that means he's ready or not, we'll have to wait and see."

* Blackburn Rovers defender Gael Givet will be back in action in about a week after having a minor heart operation, manager Steve Kean said.

The former France international was substituted midway through the first half of the defeat at Sunderland on Dec. 11 and then sat out the consecutive league losses to West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

"He has had a successful heart operation and will be back within a week," Kean told reporters at a news conference.

Blackburn are bottom of the Premier League with only 10 points from their opening 17 games.

* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he would consider signing a fullback in the January transfer window to alleviate the club's mounting injury problems.

He is without several first team players for Tuesday's match against visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) with Bacary Sagna, Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs and Andre Santos all unavailable.

"I have to see what is available (in Janaury) - if I have a good opportunity then why not? But I haven't made any enquiry yet," Wenger told reporters.

Gibbs has had surgery on his left groin and will be out for at least a month while Santos will be sidelined until March.

* Bolton Wanderers defender Marcos Alonso has been ruled out for up to six weeks after injuring his foot in the 2-1 win at Blackburn on Tuesday, manager Owen Coyle said.

"There was no new fracture as such, but the pin that was inserted to heal the original fracture has taken a knock and that needs to be replaced," Coyle said on the club website (www.bwfc.co.uk).

"He is set to be out for six weeks but we are hoping it will be less than that. We can't be sure right now because the operation will take place today and we will take it from there."

* Everton midfielder Seamus Coleman will be sidelined for up to two weeks after aggravating a thigh injury in Wednesday's win over Swansea City, manager David Moyes said.

"Seamus had a slight thigh strain but felt 100 percent and okay to play but it recurred and is probably something that will keep him out for a week or two," Moyes said on the club website (www.evertonfc.com) ahead of their game at Sunderland on Monday (1500). (Writing by Toby Davis; additional reporting by Martyn Herman and Drazen Jorgic)