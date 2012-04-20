LONDON, April 20 Brief news from the Premier
League before this weekend's matches:
* Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who scored the only goal in
Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg victory over
Barcelona, will miss his side's trip to Arsenal on Saturday with
a knee injury.
Sixth-placed Chelsea will also be without centre-back David
Luiz, who injured his hamstring in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final
win over Tottenham Hotspur, and the suspended Branislav
Ivanovic.
Interim manager Roberto do Matteo is hoping the curly-haired
Luiz will be fit again by the end of the month.
* Newcastle United have more players in the treatment room
than any other Premier League team with up to 11 of their squad
nursing knocks ahead of Saturday's home match against Stoke
City.
James Perch, Danny Guthrie and Leon Best are all due to have
late fitness tests before the match while Cheick Tiote
(hamstring) and Fabio Coloccini, who also has a hamstring
injury, are hoping to be fit.
Manager Alan Pardew has said that their current form means
they are now serious candidates for a Champions League spot next
season. Newcastle are fifth, level on points with fourth-placed
Tottenham Hotspur and two points ahead of Chelsea.
* Tottenham, whose form has nosedived in recent weeks and
whose place in the top four is now under serious threat from
Newcastle and Chelsea, will be without central defender Younes
Kaboul for Saturday's match at Queens Park Rangers.
Kaboul has a knee injury and Spurs will also be without the
services of Niko Kranjcar (knee) for the rest of the season.
* Third-placed Arsenal, five points clear of Spurs and
Newcastle, will be without Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta for
the rest of the season, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed on
Friday.
Arteta damaged ligaments in his ankle and foot during the
2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Monday.
* Fourth from bottom Queens Park Rangers will have striker
Djibril Cisse back for the visit of Tottenham after he missed
four games following a red card against Sunderland.
"It's been a long time and I'm looking forward to playing
again," the former Liverpool player told the club's website
(www.qpr.co.uk)
* Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez has warned his
side they are not safe yet despite wins against Liverpool,
Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks.
Hugo Rodallega and Albert Crusat miss the trip to Fulham on
Saturday when victory would leave Wigan within touching distance
of avoiding relegation.
"We haven't achieved anything yet," Martinez, whose side are
five points above the relegation zone, said. "There are 12
points still to play for an every team in our area of the table
are going to pick up points over the coming weeks."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)