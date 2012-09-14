LONDON, Sept 14 * Robin van Persie has shaken
off a knock and will be fit for Manchester United's Premier
League clash at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday but defender
Phil Jones could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks with a knee
injury.
Dutchman Van Persie, who struck a hat-trick in the 3-2 win
against Southampton in United's last game, suffered a strain on
international duty but manager Alex Ferguson said he had
recovered in time for the visit of Wigan.
"On the injury front, everyone's fit, apart from the ones we
know about - Jones and (Chris) Smalling," Ferguson said at his
pre-match news conference.
"Jones was a bad blow for us. He got an injury in training
last weekend and he'll be out for eight to 10 weeks."
Wayne Rooney is still out with a cut leg.
* Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini said Sergio Aguero
could play against Stoke City on Saturday after being sidelined
since the opening day of the season with a knee injury.
The Argentina striker was feared to have sustained a serious
injury but Mancicni said his recovery had gone well.
"We will try this morning with Sergio," Mancini said on
Friday. "And after we try we will decide. He is getting better."
Italian Mario Balotelli is also available after recovering
from an eye problem.
* Early leaders Chelsea, who will be protecting a 100
percent start against local neighbours Queens Park Rangers on
Saturday, will have John Terry and Ashley Cole available,
manager Roberto Di Matteo said.
Terry injured his ankle playing for England in Moldova and
missed Tuesday's draw with Ukraine, while Cole missed both
England games.
It is the first meeting between the sides since Terry was
cleared of racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand in July and
the clubs are still discussing whether the pre-match handshake
formalities will go ahead as normal after they were abandoned in
the previous two meetings between the clubs.
* Arsenal may not risk midfielder Abou Diaby against
Southampton on Saturday as manager Arsene Wenger looks ahead to
a busy week ahead with a Champions League opener and an away
trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.
"He is 50-50 at the moment," Wenger told Arsenal's website.
"It is a small muscular problem that is very minor. But of
course we are in a situation that, because we play so many games
now, should we take a gamble with him or not?"
"We are playing on Saturday, Tuesday, then go to Man City."
Theo Walcott is expected to be fit after pulling out
England's squad for the match against Ukraine with a virus.
* Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has been ruled out
for two or three games with an elbow injury, manager Alan Pardew
said. Krul suffered the injury while on international duty and
will definitely miss Monday's clash with Everton.
Captain Fabricio Coloccini is also a doubt for Monday after
damaging his hamstring while playing for Argentina.
* Dwight Tiendalli could make his debut for high-flying
Swansea City against Aston Villa on Saturday after being signed
on a free transfer to ease the club's defensive injury problems.
The former Dutch under-21 international arrived at the
Liberty Stadium this week to add some cover after Neil Taylor
was ruled out for the season with a broken ankle.
"I hope I can show what I'm capable of, whether that's this
Saturday or the next game," the former Twente player said.
* Former England, Liverpool and Manchester United striker
Michael Owen could make his Stoke City debut against Manchester
City on Saturday.
Owen, a free agent who joined after the transfer window
closed, could even link up again with another of England's
discarded strikers in the form of Peter Crouch.
"There's no doubt that I've played with Peter a number of
times and we've done pretty well together, that's there for all
to see," Owen said this week.
"It would be pretty disrespectful, though, for me to come in
and say 'I'm looking forward to playing with Peter Crouch'.
There are a lot of good players here, and it's certainly not in
my contract that I'll be starting every game."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)