LONDON Oct 19 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches (all times GMT):

* Several club managers have been left cursing the international break with players returning injured.

Champions Manchester City have been dealt a blow for the tricky trip to West Bromwich Albion (1400) on Saturday after midfielder David Silva returned from international duty injured.

The Spaniard damaged his hamstring against France on Tuesday. "David has a hamstring problem and is not ready for tomorrow," coach Roberto Mancini said. "We hope that he will be ready for the next Premier League game against Swansea."

* Sixth-placed West Brom hope Romelu Lukaku will be fit to face City despite hurting his ankle while on international duty with Belgium this week. However Youssouf Mulumbu is a doubt after picking up an injury while playing for DR Congo in an African Nations Cup qualifier.

* Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers could also be counting the cost of the international break with Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina nursing a hamstring problem ahead of the home match against Rodgers' former club Reading on Saturday (1400).

"Speaking to Pepe last night, he very rarely has any muscle injuries, but hopefully it will prove not to be serious," Rodgers told Liverpool's website.

"I think Spain picked up a few injuries. By all accounts the pitch wasn't the best and a number of them picked up muscle injuries."

* Fourth-placed Everton will be without influential midfielder Marouane Fellaini at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday (1500) because the Belgian has a knee problem, although he should be fit for the Merseyside derby the following week.

* Ashley Young is fit to return for Manchester United against Stoke City on Saturday (1400) after recovering from the knee injury he sustained against Fulham in August.

Manager Alex Ferguson said the forward's return boosted his attacking options.

"Young gives us another option," Ferguson told United's website. "Very few players can cross the ball as well as he can and his goalscoring ratio is very good for us."

United are still stretched at the back, however, with Chris Smalling not quite ready to return. They are also without Nemanja Vidic and Phil Jones.

* Ferguson said all the United players will wear anti-racism T-shirts before the game against Stoke as part of the Kick it Out campaign's awareness drive.

Several black players, including Reading's Jason Roberts, have said they will not wear the shirts in protest at what they think is a failure to tackle an issue thrown into the spotlight by the John Terry saga.

"I think everyone should be united, I don't know what point he's trying to make," Ferguson said. "He really should be supporting all the other players who are doing it."

* Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan only has a 50-50 chance of recovering in time from a hamstring injury, according to manager Tony Pulis. Former United striker Michael Owen could be on the bench after recovering from a groin strain.

* Arsenal winger Theo Walcott is still suffering from chest and lung injuries sustained playing for England against San Marino and will not be fit to face Norwich City on Saturday (1630), manager Arsene Wenger said.

"He's quickly short of breath when he makes an effort but it's bruising and that will heal. It's no major concern but it will take we think about two weeks to be back to a normal level," said Wenger.

The Gunners are also without left back Kieran Gibbs who was injured in the victory at West Ham United.

* Leaders Chelsea are without John Terry for the lunchtime clash at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (1145) after he decided not to appeal the FA-imposed four-match ban for racist comments to QPR defender Anton Ferdinand last season.

Tottenham midfielder Jake Livermore is available after recovering from a groin injury that has sidelined him for six weeks, the club said on Friday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Justin Palmer)