LONDON, Oct 28 Brief news from the English
Premier League ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen could start at Chelsea
on Saturday (1145) despite coming off with cramp in his calf
against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup on Tuesday.
The Belgian international was playing his first game since
August.
* Midfielder Ramires is back for Chelsea after suffering a
knee injury against Everton two weeks ago, however striker
Didier Drogba is suspended following his red card against QPR.
Defenders Ashley Cole and Jose Bosingwa have completed one-match
bans.
* Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas could be fit to
play his first match of the season in Sunday's London derby at
home to Queens Park Rangers (1600), manager Harry Redknapp said.
* Tottenham striker Roman Pavlyuchenko fears for his Euro
2012 chances with Russia due to his lack of playing time under
manager Redknapp.
"Something must change. I must play in order not to miss
Euro 2012. I don't believe I can fight my way into the Tottenham
starting lineup," the second-choice forward was quoted as saying
by the Premier League website (www.premierleague.com).
"Players can feel what the manager thinks about them, and I
know that the manager doesn't count on me these days. I don't
know whether the club will execute that option (to sell me), but
a good offer would definitely be considered."
* Manchester United winger Ashley Young faces a fitness test
on Friday ahead of Saturday's game at Everton (1100) after
sustaining a toe injury.
"We'll see what he's like today," manager Alex Ferguson,
whose side slipped five points behind leaders Manchester City
following a 6-1 home hammering by their neighbours last weekend,
told a news conference.
The champions will be without defender Jonny Evans who is
suspended after picking up a red card in the second half against
City.
* Manchester City midfielder Owen Hargreaves is a week away
from fitness and will be unavailable for Saturday's match at
home to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400), manager Roberto Mancini
said.
The league leaders have no other injury concerns for the
game against a team they will be facing for the second time this
week after a midweek 5-2 victory in the League Cup.
Mancini will make changes for the game compared to the cup
tie and he is also mindful of Wednesday's Champions League trip
to Villarreal.
"(I'm) sure that we will do seven or eight changes, 100
percent," the Italian told a news conference.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley and Tom Pilcher; Editing by Mark
Meadows; To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)