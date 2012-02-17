MANCHESTER, England Feb 17 Brief news on
Friday ahead of this weekend's FA Cup fifth-round soccer matches
(times GMT):
* Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone will miss the
rest of the season as he requires further surgery on an ankle
problem, manager Harry Redknapp said before Sunday's trip to
League One (third division) Stevenage (1400).
Redknapp, whose side are favourites for the trophy as
Manchester United and Manchester City have been knocked out,
said he would field a strong team for the game.
"I've got one or two I'd like to play. Ryan Nelsen has come
in, the lads have said that he's trained great this week. I've
always been a big fan of his, I think he's a great competitor,"
he said on the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
* Chelsea expect to have midfielder Ramires back for
Saturday's match at home to Championship (second division)
Birmingham City (1230) but captain John Terry remains doubtful.
"With such a short distance between...two games we must be
careful. If he (Terry) plays against Birmingham then he may not
be able to make the Napoli game (in the Champions League) so we
haven't made a decision yet," manager Andre Villas-Boas said.
The club will be glad for a brief respite from Premier
League matters, where they have slipped to fifth, leading
striker Didier Drogba to tell local media it would be a
"disaster" if they finished outside the top four.
* Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has urged his team mates
to be wary of the threat of counter-attacking before they travel
to Sunderland on Saturday (1715) after the Londoners suffered a
4-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League this week.
"We've been counter-attacked too many times playing away
from home and we cannot allow that to happen," he said on the
club's website (www.arsenal.com).
"That was the key. Milan scored three goals on the
counter-attack and we are very disappointed. It is difficult to
take in and we have to change our mindset because we have
another tough game on Saturday."
* Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez could return for Liverpool's
match at home to Championship Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday
(1630) after recovering from a foot injury.
"Maxi is back training," Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish
said on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv). "He had a kick
on his foot in training but he's fine now. Everybody who is fit
is in our thinking for Sunday."
Defender Jamie Carragher will equal Ian Callaghan's club
record of 210 cup games if he faces Brighton.
* Bolton Wanderers captain Kevin Davies has been ruled out
of Saturday's game at Championship outfit Millwall (1500).
"The skipper picked up a medial ligament injury in the
first half of last week so he will miss out," Bolton manager
Owen Coyle told reporters.
"We are hopeful that he will be a couple of weeks maximum
and that he might be available for Chelsea next weekend."
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)