LONDON, March 2 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League soccer matches (times GMT):
* Defender Chris Smalling is a doubt for Manchester United's
trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (1610) after a clash of
heads in England's friendly against Netherlands on Wednesday
left him with a nasty cut.
"Whether we can patch it up, I'm not quite sure. We need to
tread carefully and see what he's like tomorrow," United manager
Alex Ferguson said.
Ferguson will also be without midfielder Tom Cleverley, who
has a foot injury, and Antonio Valencia who is recovering from a
hamstring strain, but Wayne Rooney returns after a throat
infection.
"Rooney is fit and trained all week (but) Cleverley and
Valencia are still out," the United manager added.
* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said international
friendlies were becoming harder to accept as he prepared to face
Liverpool on Saturday (1245) with injury doubts hanging over
captain Robin van Persie and defender Thomas Vermaelen.
Van Persie played 45 minutes in Netherlands' 3-2 win over
England on Wednesday while Vermaelen featured in Belgium's 1-1
draw with Greece. Wenger said both players were carrying knocks
before they played.
"Personally I think international friendlies are becoming
more and more difficult to accept," he told reporters on Friday,
adding that he was considering lodging a formal complaint with
the Belgian FA.
"We have a problem with Vermaelen that we have to assess
today... Van Persie has a little groin problem that we have to
assess."
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out of Saturday's match at
Anfield with an ankle injury and will also miss their Champions
League last-16 second leg with AC Milan on Tuesday.
* Liverpool's Steven Gerrard is an injury doubt for their
encounter with Arsenal after he was taken off with a tight
hamstring in England's defeat by the Dutch.
"If I don't know what it is, I can't tell you whether there
is every chance or no chance (of Gerrard facing Arsenal),"
manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.
"So rather than speculate it's best for us to just wait and
see what the medical people have to say once they've seen him."
* Croatia striker Nikica Jelavic will return to the Everton
squad for Saturday's game at Queens Park Rangers (1500) after
recovering from a groin injury that has limited him to one
30-minute appearance since he joined from Rangers in January.
"Niki Jelavic played 45 minutes for Croatia which will mean
we have got him back much closer to being available," Everton
manager David Moyes said on Friday.
"Jelavic will come back into contention, he trained with us
before he went away and I was happy for him to go to get some
playing time. I will take him with me (to QPR)."
* Leaders Manchester City will equal the Premier League
record for successive home wins if they beat Bolton Wanderers on
Saturday (1500).
One more victory at the Etihad Stadium will mean they draw
level with rivals Manchester United who won 19 consecutive home
matches between Oct. 30 2010 and Oct. 1 2011. United's run came
to an end when they were beaten 6-1 by City.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)