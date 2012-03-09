LONDON, March 9 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT).

* Chelsea captain John Terry is set to return for Saturday's match at home to Stoke City (1500) after missing the last six weeks and undergoing knee surgery.

Terry, who has not played since Jan. 28, was an unused substitute for Chelsea's midweek FA Cup replay victory over Birmingham City.

"He has trained well after Tuesday and is available," Chelsea's interim manager Roberto Di Matteo said on Friday.

"It's great for the team, because he is our leader and a very important player."

Di Matteo said he has a fully-fit playing squad for only the second time this season, including left back Ashley Cole, who missed Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

"Going forward with important games coming up I am very pleased to have everybody available," he added.

* Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon will miss Saturday's trip to Everton (1730) after suffering a hamstring injury in the club's midweek FA Cup replay win over Stevenage.

Lennon, who limped off in the first half of Wednesday's cup match, is joined on the sidelines by defender Michael Dawson who ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for 10-12 weeks.

"Aaron Lennon picked up a hamstring injury against Stevenage, he's not available," manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday.

"He shouldn't be out long. He's going for a scan today (Friday), but he doesn't feel too bad."

Striker Louis Saha is fit to face his former club after having fluid drained from his knee and defender William Gallas is also available.

"William should be okay, he's had calf injuries all season but hopefully he's back to fitness now."

* Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is a doubt for Sunday's game against West Bromwich Albion (1400) after aggravating a head injury against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League on Thursday.

Smalling suffered a nasty cut on international duty with England last week when he clashed heads with Netherlands striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

"His stitches came open in the first half," United manager Alex Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com).

"We thought we'd patched them up at half time but they came open again."

* Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and defender Glen Johnson could return for Saturday's game at Sunderland (1500) after they both missed last weekend's defeat to Arsenal.

"Steven and Glen are back in training today, so we'll see how they are," manager Kenny Dalglish said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

"We'll see how they do in training and judge it from there."

* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Mikel Arteta will both be fit to face Newcastle United on Monday (2000) after missing the club's painful Champions League exit against AC Milan in midweek.

Arteta was forced out of their last Premier League match against Liverpool with a head injury while Ramsey has missed Arsenal's last three games with an ankle problem.

Forward Theo Walcott, who picked up a knock against Milan, will also be fit for Monday while full back Kieran Gibbs will have a fitness check on his groin. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)