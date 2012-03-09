LONDON, March 9 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT).
* Chelsea captain John Terry is set to return for Saturday's
match at home to Stoke City (1500) after missing the last six
weeks and undergoing knee surgery.
Terry, who has not played since Jan. 28, was an unused
substitute for Chelsea's midweek FA Cup replay victory over
Birmingham City.
"He has trained well after Tuesday and is available,"
Chelsea's interim manager Roberto Di Matteo said on Friday.
"It's great for the team, because he is our leader and a
very important player."
Di Matteo said he has a fully-fit playing squad for only the
second time this season, including left back Ashley Cole, who
missed Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.
"Going forward with important games coming up I am very
pleased to have everybody available," he added.
* Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon will miss Saturday's
trip to Everton (1730) after suffering a hamstring injury in the
club's midweek FA Cup replay win over Stevenage.
Lennon, who limped off in the first half of Wednesday's cup
match, is joined on the sidelines by defender Michael Dawson who
ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for 10-12 weeks.
"Aaron Lennon picked up a hamstring injury against
Stevenage, he's not available," manager Harry Redknapp said on
Friday.
"He shouldn't be out long. He's going for a scan today
(Friday), but he doesn't feel too bad."
Striker Louis Saha is fit to face his former club after
having fluid drained from his knee and defender William Gallas
is also available.
"William should be okay, he's had calf injuries all season
but hopefully he's back to fitness now."
* Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is a doubt for
Sunday's game against West Bromwich Albion (1400) after
aggravating a head injury against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa
League on Thursday.
Smalling suffered a nasty cut on international duty with
England last week when he clashed heads with Netherlands striker
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
"His stitches came open in the first half," United manager
Alex Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com).
"We thought we'd patched them up at half time but they came
open again."
* Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and defender Glen Johnson
could return for Saturday's game at Sunderland (1500) after they
both missed last weekend's defeat to Arsenal.
"Steven and Glen are back in training today, so we'll see
how they are," manager Kenny Dalglish said on the club website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"We'll see how they do in training and judge it from there."
* Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said midfielders Aaron
Ramsey and Mikel Arteta will both be fit to face Newcastle
United on Monday (2000) after missing the club's painful
Champions League exit against AC Milan in midweek.
Arteta was forced out of their last Premier League match
against Liverpool with a head injury while Ramsey has missed
Arsenal's last three games with an ankle problem.
Forward Theo Walcott, who picked up a knock against Milan,
will also be fit for Monday while full back Kieran Gibbs will
have a fitness check on his groin.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)