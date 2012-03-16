LONDON, March 16 * Despite the incentive of an FA Cup semi-final at stake Bolton Wanderers are set to "freshen up" their squad for the sixth round trip to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

With his side embroiled in a relegation battle Bolton manager Owen Coyle said he will make changes for the trip to north London.

"You have to make sure that you get the balance right, and so it's fair to say that there will be one or two players coming in," Coyle told a news conference.

"I've got to stress that it will be one or two and not wholesale changes like teams have done before.

"We have a number of top-class players champing at the bit and ready to start games. They have been sitting on the bench and have wanted to play their part."

* Spurs will be without winger Aaron Lennon against Bolton while striker Emmanuel Adebayor is also a doubt.

Lennon injured his hamstring in the fifth round replay against Stevenage and missed the 1-0 league defeat at Everton last weekend. Adebayor also has a hamstring tweak.

* Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard said his side will shake off the 3-0 derby league defeat by Liverpool in midweek and concentrate on overcoming Sunderland in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

"I don't think the FA Cup game has any more importance because of losing the derby -- the chance of going to Wembley is enough to lift everyone's spirits," the American said.

"We all want a place in the semi-final. We will keep going, because the confidence is certainly still there. That's because of the way we were playing before Anfield."

Manager David Moyes has decisions to make in midfield with Steven Pienaar, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, cup-tied and Darron Gibson unlikely to feature because of a knee problem.

* Steven Gerrard, fresh from his hat-trick against Everton in midweek, is hoping to score his 150th goal in a Liverpool shirt as the League Cup winners host last year's FA Cup runners-up Stoke City on Sunday with another trip to Wembley on offer.

* Only two Premier League matches take place on Saturday because of the FA Cup and Fulham meet Swansea City at home (1500) with eighth place up for grabs for the winners.

"A top 10 finish was our target at the start of the season and there's no doubt that's where we want to be at the end," Fulham keeper Mark Schwarzer told the club's website.

"We're looking at getting those 40 points as quickly as possible and after that we can start thinking about the possibilities of where we could finish."

* Bottom club Wigan Athletic host West Bromwich Albion (1500) knowing that a win would move them out of the relegation zone. West Brom will be without leading scorer Peter Odemwingie for the clash because of a calf problem.

Wigan have managed just one home league win all season and manager Roberto Martinez knows that must change.

"One win at home is not going to be enough and we want to change that," Martinez said. "We had big, big afternoons at the DW Stadium over the seasons." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)