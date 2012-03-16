LONDON, March 16 * Despite the
incentive of an FA Cup semi-final at stake Bolton Wanderers are
set to "freshen up" their squad for the sixth round trip to
Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
With his side embroiled in a relegation battle Bolton
manager Owen Coyle said he will make changes for the trip to
north London.
"You have to make sure that you get the balance right, and
so it's fair to say that there will be one or two players coming
in," Coyle told a news conference.
"I've got to stress that it will be one or two and not
wholesale changes like teams have done before.
"We have a number of top-class players champing at the bit
and ready to start games. They have been sitting on the bench
and have wanted to play their part."
* Spurs will be without winger Aaron Lennon against Bolton
while striker Emmanuel Adebayor is also a doubt.
Lennon injured his hamstring in the fifth round replay
against Stevenage and missed the 1-0 league defeat at Everton
last weekend. Adebayor also has a hamstring tweak.
* Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard said his side will shake off
the 3-0 derby league defeat by Liverpool in midweek and
concentrate on overcoming Sunderland in the FA Cup quarter-final
on Saturday.
"I don't think the FA Cup game has any more importance
because of losing the derby -- the chance of going to Wembley is
enough to lift everyone's spirits," the American said.
"We all want a place in the semi-final. We will keep going,
because the confidence is certainly still there. That's because
of the way we were playing before Anfield."
Manager David Moyes has decisions to make in midfield with
Steven Pienaar, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, cup-tied and
Darron Gibson unlikely to feature because of a knee problem.
* Steven Gerrard, fresh from his hat-trick against Everton
in midweek, is hoping to score his 150th goal in a Liverpool
shirt as the League Cup winners host last year's FA Cup
runners-up Stoke City on Sunday with another trip to Wembley on
offer.
* Only two Premier League matches take place on Saturday
because of the FA Cup and Fulham meet Swansea City at home
(1500) with eighth place up for grabs for the winners.
"A top 10 finish was our target at the start of the season
and there's no doubt that's where we want to be at the end,"
Fulham keeper Mark Schwarzer told the club's website.
"We're looking at getting those 40 points as quickly as
possible and after that we can start thinking about the
possibilities of where we could finish."
* Bottom club Wigan Athletic host West Bromwich Albion
(1500) knowing that a win would move them out of the relegation
zone. West Brom will be without leading scorer Peter Odemwingie
for the clash because of a calf problem.
Wigan have managed just one home league win all season and
manager Roberto Martinez knows that must change.
"One win at home is not going to be enough and we want to
change that," Martinez said. "We had big, big afternoons at the
DW Stadium over the seasons."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)