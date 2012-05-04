LONDON May 4 Round-up of news before the
weekend's FA Cup final and Premier League fixtures (times GMT):
*Chelsea trained for Saturday's FA Cup final against
Liverpool (1615) without defenders David Luiz and Gary Cahill,
who both have hamstring injuries and are in a race to get fit
for the Champions League final on May 19.
*Liverpool winger Stewart Downing was a 12-year-old
Middlesbrough fan at Wembley in 1997 when Chelsea's interim
coach Roberto Di Matteo put the Blues ahead after just 42
seconds in a 2-0 Cup final win for Chelsea against 'Boro.
"It was my first ever visit to Wembley. It was a good day
but with bad memories," he told the Liverpool website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"I might remind him of what he did to me in 1997 if we win,
but there's a lot of hard work to be done first. It's a
different Chelsea now. But we're really confident we can get a
result."
*Micah Richards says league leaders Manchester City will
have to be at their best at fifth-placed Newcastle United on
Sunday (1230).
"In some ways it was easier when we were chasing
(Manchester) United because at one point, we were down and out
in many respects," the defender told the club website
(www.mcfc.co.uk).
"We had nothing to lose and the pressure was off, but now we
have two must-win games starting on Sunday at Newcastle."
*Injured striker Danny Welbeck and defender Jonny Evans are
set to miss Manchester United's home game against Swansea City
on Sunday (1500).
Manager Alex Ferguson hoped Welbeck, injured in Monday's
Manchester derby between the top two teams, would be back for
the final game against Sunderland.
*Tottenham Hotspur should be at full strength for the visit
to Aston Villa on Sunday (1300) with manager Harry Redknapp
hopeful Scott Parker will be available after an Achilles injury
that meant he missed the win at Bolton Wanderers in midweek.
Right back Kyle Walker, the young player of the year, has a
broken toe which requires injections but Redknapp said he would
be fit. Club captain Ledley King has been struggling with a knee
problem but should be in the squad.
Spurs are in fourth spot a point behind Arsenal.
*Aston Villa have disciplined three players following an
incident outside a nightclub late on Monday after the team's
annual awards ceremony.
Defender James Collins and midfielders Fabian Delph and
Chris Herd apologised in a statement. Delph is already out of
action with an ankle injury.
Villa are 15th in the league, three points clear of the
relegation zone with two games to play.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)