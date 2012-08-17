LONDON Aug 17 Round-up of news before this
weekend's Premier League fixtures (times GMT):
* Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at
home to promoted Southampton on Sunday (1400) and will hand a
late fitness test to goalkeeper Joe Hart.
Hart missed the Community Shield win over Chelsea last
weekend and then England's midweek friendly with Italy because
of a back complaint.
Defender Micah Richards, injured on Olympic duty with
Britain, will be out for a month while manager Roberto Mancini
could hand new signing Jack Rodwell a first start after his
transfer from Everton.
* Manchester United fans should get a first glimpse of new
signing Robin Van Persie alongside Wayne Rooney at Everton on
Monday (1900) in a forward line that will strike fear into rival
defenders.
Last season's Premier League top scorer completed his move
on time from Arsenal on Friday to be available for the clash at
Goodison Park.
Fellow new arrival Shinji Kagawa could also feature but Phil
Jones, Chris Smalling and Jonny Evans are still out.
* Everton have been boosted by the recovery from injury of
Marouane Fellaini (groin) and Darron Gibson (thigh).
They have a fully fit squad available with close-season
capture Steven Naismith set for his debut after joining from
Rangers.
* Former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas begins his
Tottenham Hotspur reign with a tricky away trip to Newcastle
United at St James' Park on Saturday (1630) and only one
seasoned striker in the shape of Jermain Defoe.
Spurs are still hopeful that Emmanuel Adebayor will join the
club from Manchester City after his successful loan spell last
season but at present inexperienced youngster Harry Kane is the
only back up for diminutive England striker Defoe.
"We are looking for one more striker. You can't survive with
two strikers only, you need three or four," Villas-Boas told
reporters at his pre-match news conference.
* Newcastle have doubts over a number of key players,
including captain Fabricio Coloccini, Hatem Ben Arfa and Papiss
Cisse, while new signings Vurnon Anita and Romain Amalfitano are
in contention to start.
"We've got a few guys who aren't at the level of other
players - Ben Arfa being one of them," said Newcastle manager
Alan Pardew.
* Arsenal begin life without Van Persie at home to
Sunderland (1400), looking for summer captures Lukas Podolski
and Olivier Giroud to fill the void left by the Dutch
international striker's departure to Old Trafford.
Manager Arsene Wenger must do without defender Laurent
Koscielny (calf) and winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) but
Theo Walcott, who pulled out of England's friendly with Italy in
midweek, should be available.
* Defenders Phil Bardsley and Wes Brown are ruled out for
Sunderland, meaning new signing Carlos Cuellar could make his
debut.
Manager Martin O'Neill is hoping Benin international striker
Stephane Sessegnon can shake off an ankle injury while new
signing Louis Saha could go straight into the side.
* West Ham United, who beat Blackpool in the Championship
playoff to seal a return to the top flight, could hand debuts to
five signings - Jussi Jaaskelainen, Stephen Henderson, Mohamed
Diame, Alou Diara and Modibo Maiga - when they host Aston Villa
on Saturday (1400).
* Brendan Rodgers takes charge of Liverpool for the first
time in a competitive fixture when his side travel to West
Bromwich Albion on Saturday (1400).
Former Swansea boss Rodgers made his third Anfield signing
on Friday when Moroccan international winger Oussama Assaidi
joined from Dutch side Heerenveen.
* Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo is considering whether
to hand new signing Oscar a role at Wigan Athletic on Sunday
(1230) after he joined up with the squad following Olympic duty
with Brazil.
"Oscar has only been in the building for a day and a half,
so we will see. I still have to think about it for Sunday, but
there will be plenty of time to play," Di Matteo told a news
conference on Friday.
* United States international Geoff Cameron, a summer
signing for Stoke City from Houston Dynamo, is available for the
away clash at Reading on Saturday (1400) after heading back home
to complete his visa.
Defender Robert Huth has made a rapid recovery from viral
meningitis after a five-day stay in hospital for treatment.
"It's a massive bonus to us that we are even able to
consider him for our opening game because he's had a big scare
for himself and his family," said Stoke manager Tony Pulis.
