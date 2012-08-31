LONDON Aug 31 Brief news from the Premier
League before this weekend's matches
* Ashley Young will miss Manchester United's trip to
Southampton on Sunday (1500) with a knee injury in what will be
manager Alex Ferguson's 1,000th league game in charge of the
club.
Centre-back Jonny Evans is expected to return from ankle
surgery after he took part in an under-21 match in midweek to
ease United's defensive problems.
"Phil Jones has done some training but isn't ready yet. Rio
Ferdinand's in the same boat," manager Alex Ferguson said on the
club website (www.manutd.com)
"At least we have one centre-back available, which is an
improvement. It allows us to put Michael Carrick back in
midfield.
* Arsene Wenger believes September will be an important
month for Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday (1230) with
both teams yet to record their first league win.
"It is of course (a defining month) because we play big
teams and how well you do against big teams decides your end
position in the table," he said on the club's website
(www.arsenal.com).
Arsenal are due to play Manchester City and Chelsea next
month as well opening their Champions League campaign against
Montpellier.
France defender Laurent Koscielny has recovered from a calf
injury and is in the squad to face Liverpool clash.
*Liverpool midfielder Lucas is out for up to three months
with a thigh injury and Charlie Adam has joined Stoke City but
defender Daniel Agger is back from suspension.
* Manchester City are still without injured trio Sergio
Aguero, Gareth Barry and Micah Richards but new signing Scott
Sinclair could be in the squad to face Queens Park Rangers on
Saturday (1630).
* QPR, whose 3-2 defeat to City in the final game of last
season, secured the Manchester side the title, are likely to
give Esteban Granero his debut, following the midfielder's move
from Real Madrid.
* England striker Andy Carroll, signed on loan from
Liverpool, is set to make his debut for West Ham against Fulham
on Saturday (1145).
"He will be in the squad for the game tomorrow," manager Sam
Allardyce told Sky Sports News. "He's a huge player in this
division who scores goals and contributes to build up play. He
can help us be a force in this league."
* High-flying Swansea, second in the table, face life
without Sinclair when they host Sunderland on Saturday (1400)
after the midfielder joined champions Manchester City.
"I wish him the best and I think it was best for him to move
as he had made up his mind," manager Michael Laudrup told the
club website (www.swanseacity.net)
"It's important though to remember the contribution he has
made to this club over the last few years."
* Moussa Dembele, signed from Fulham, could make his debut
for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City on Saturday (1400)
with both sides, who have a point each, seeking their first
league win of the season.
The London side will be without centre half Younes Kaboul
who is out for four months following knee surgery this week.
(Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Pritha Sarkar)