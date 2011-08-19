MANCHESTER, England Aug 19 Brief news ahead of
this weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT):
* Manchester United received mixed news on their injured
centre backs before Monday's match at home to Tottenham Hotspur
(1900). Nemanja Vidic faces a longer than anticipated spell on
the sidelines with a calf injury but Rio Ferdinand is expected
to return sooner.
Vidic could be out for up to five weeks, while Ferdinand
could be back from a hamstring problem in time for the Aug. 28
game against Arsenal, manager Alex Ferguson told a news
conference on Friday.
Fellow defender Rafael has had an operation on his shoulder
this week and will be out for 10 weeks, while left back Patrice
Evra is available after a knee injury.
* Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric, who has been heavily
linked with a move to Chelsea, could have recovered from a groin
injury in time for Monday's trip to Old Trafford, local media
quoted manager Harry Redknapp as saying.
Modric missed Thursday's 5-0 win over Hearts in their Europa
League playoff first leg.
Spurs are without fellow midfielders Sandro, Wilson
Palacios, Steven Pienaar and Jermaine Jenas.
* Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas must pick between
goalkeepers Hilario and Ross Turnbull for Saturday's home match
against West Bromwich Albion (1630) after first choice keeper
Petr Cech was ruled out for four weeks with a knee injury.
Brazil defender David Luiz is still out with a thigh injury
which he has carried since returning from the Copa America,
while John Obi Mikel is continuing to make himself available
despite the abduction of his father in Nigeria, the club said on
their website (www.chelseafc.com)
* Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini will decide on
Saturday whether new striker Sergio Aguero is ready to start at
Bolton Wanderers on Sunday (1500 GMT) after a dazzling debut as
a substitute earlier this week.
"He is not 100 percent at the moment," Mancini told a news
conference on Friday, saying the Argentine was still recovering
from his exploits at the Copa America.
"OK, he scored two fantastic goals because he knows his job
but he has to know very well his team mates ... Tomorrow I will
decide after the last training session (if he is fit to start)."
Aguero came off the bench in the second half to score twice
and set up another in Monday's 4-0 win over Swansea City.
Midfielder Nigel de Jong faces a late fitness test after
knocking his ankle in their league opener this week.
* Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs will miss Saturday's match
at home to Liverpool (1145) with a hamstring strain, while Tomas
Rosicky and Armand Traore are doubtful for the match which will
mark the start of life without Cesc Fabregas.
"Rosicky has a slight thigh problem and Traore has a slight
groin problem. We will make a late decision on both of them,"
Gunners manger Arsene Wenger said on the club's website
(www.arsenal.com).
Wenger added he was hopeful that centre back Johan Djourou
will have recovered from a minor hamstring strain while
midfielder Jack Wilshere will remain sidelined although his
injured ankle is getting better by the day.
Gervinho and Alex Song are suspended after being given
three-match bans after last weekend's ill-tempered 0-0 draw at
Newcastle United. Wenger has included Manchester City transfer
target Samir Nasri in his squad.
* Glen Johnson is a doubt for Liverpool's trip to the
Emirates with a hamstring problem while fellow defender Martin
Skrtel is available after returning to training following a calf
injury.
Manager Kenny Dalglish said that despite Arsenal's absences
and suspensions, the Londoners would still pose a stiff test.
"It's not going to make it any easier for us that they've
lost Fabregas," he told reporters. "They've got a couple of
suspensions but it's still going to be a difficult game."
