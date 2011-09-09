LONDON, Sept 9 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches. (All times GMT)
* Manchester City's new signing Samir Nasri is a doubt for
Saturday's home clash with Wigan Athletic (1400) after breaking
his finger in France's Euro 2012 qualifier against Romania on
Tuesday.
"Thank you for your messages, I broke my finger during the
last international game. I will let you (know) if i will be able
to play on Saturday," the 24-year-old playmaker said on social
networking site Twitter.
Nasri made his City debut in their 5-1 victory over
Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane before the international
break after joining from Arsenal in August.
* Winger Antonio Valencia will return to Manchester United's
squad for Saturday's trip to Bolton Wanderers (1630) after
injuring his ankle playing for Ecuador in the Copa America in
July.
"Valencia's doing very, very well. He's in the squad for
tomorrow," manager Alex Ferguson told reporters on Friday.
Defender Rio Ferdinand faces a battle to regain his place in
the side after missing the club's emphatic Premier League
victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal through injury.
"Rio Ferdinand's available but none of the back four deserve
to be dropped so I don't anticipate many changes in the team,"
Ferguson said.
* Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has praised Scotland boss
Craig Levein for not risking midfielder Charlie Adam in their
Euro 2012 qualifier against Lithuania.
Liverpool expect to have Adam available for Saturday's visit
to Stoke City (1400) after he missed Tuesday's encounter through
injury.
"Charlie should be alright for the game," Dalglish told a
news conference on Thursday.
"I think it was right what Craig Levein did in not playing
him on Tuesday. To get him back was commendable of Craig
Levein."
* Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp is set to give
debuts to new signings Scott Parker and Emmanuel Adebayor for
Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400).
Midfielder Parker arrived on deadline day from relegated
West Ham United while striker Adebayor joined on a season-long
loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City.
"Scott is ready to play and Emmanuel is short of games, but
he's a naturally fit guy and again, ready to play," manager
Harry Redknapp said on the club website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"They've both trained with us now and it's given us a big
lift to have them here."
Defender Ledley King is also in contention to play his first
game of the season after injury kept him out of Tottenham's
opening two Premier League defeats against Manchester United and
Manchester City.
"Ledley has an outside chance of playing at Wolves,"
Redknapp said.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Mark Meadows)