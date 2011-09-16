LONDON, Sept 16 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT):
* Chelsea's clash with champions Manchester United on Sunday
(1500) has come too soon for striker Didier Drogba who is
unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from a serious
head injury, said manager Andre-Villas Boas.
"I think it will be too soon to go with him for the
Manchester United game so he may be out," said Villas-Boas of
the Ivory Coast forward who suffered concussion in a clash with
Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy last month.
Chelsea are otherwise at full strength apart from long-term
injury victim Michael Essien. However, reserve goalkeepers
Hilario and Ross Turnbull are both struggling with injuries but
Villas-Boas said one of them will definitely be on the bench.
* Manchester United will be without Nemanja Vidic (calf),
Rafael (shoulder), Tom Cleverley (foot) and Danny Welbeck
(hamstring) who is back in training and could be fit for next
week's match against Stoke City, said manager Alex Ferguson.
Goalkeeper David De Gea should return after being rested for
the Champions League game at Benfica as will Ashley Young.
* Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp will recall most
of the first-team players rested for the club's first Europa
League group game of the campaign at PAOK Salonika in midweek
when they host Liverpool on Sunday (1230).
Playmaker Rafael van der Vaart has made a
quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury but it
will be too early for him to start against Liverpool.
Before the 0-0 draw in Greece for which Redknapp made 10
changes, he said: "We've got a lot of senior players injured,
William Gallas, Michael Dawson, Danny Rose, Steven Pienaar, Tom
Huddlestone, Sandro, Aaron Lennon, Rafa van der Vaart..."
* Liverpool will be without right back Glen Johnson for the
trip to White Hart Lane while manager Kenny Dalglish said he
would not rush captain Steven Gerrard back from injury.
"We've only got Glen Johnson (out) really. We are just
waiting for some test results to come back. We'll take it on
from there," he told reporters.
"Obviously Steven (Gerrard) is progressing well. Martin
Kelly is back in training too. Fabio (Aurelio) is also close to
coming back and joining us."
* Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov, whose goal salvaged
a point in the club's Champions League debut against Napoli in
midweek, is fit for the visit to Fulham on Sunday (1400) despite
suffering a broken nose against the Italians.
James Milner, who had a clash of heads in last weekend's 3-0
win over Wigan Athletic, is unavailable while fellow midfielder
Nigel de Jong needs another 10 days to two weeks to recover from
an ankle injury.
* Arsenal's Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has a "little
chance" of being fit for the visit to Blackburn Rovers in
Saturday's early kickoff, said manager Arsene Wenger.
Striker Gervinho, midfielder Alex Song and fullback Carl
Jenkinson are all available after domestic bans.
Thomas Vermaelen and Abou Diaby (both ankle) will not return
until after the next international break in October while
England midfielder Jack Wilshere (ankle) faces a long spell out
-- he will be in a protective boot for six weeks.
* Blackburn are hopeful Christopher Samba and Junior Hoilett
will be fit after both came off against Fulham last Sunday.
Centre back Samba is recovering from a stiff back while Hoilett
suffered minor concussion and had several stitches.
David Dunn (calf), Ryan Nelson (knee) and Morten Gamst
Pedersen (hamstring) will all have late fitness tests.
