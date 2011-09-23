LONDON, Sept 23 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT):
* Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson hopes to have
experienced defender Rio Ferdinand available for Saturday's trip
to Stoke City (1630).
Ferdinand, who missed last weekend's victory over Chelsea
with a calf injury, has featured in only two of United's opening
five Premier League games.
"Hopefully I'll have Rio tomorrow," Ferguson told reporters
on Friday. "His experience away from home in a game like this is
always important."
* Arsenal fullback Bacary Sagna faces a late fitness test
ahead of Saturday's visit of Bolton Wanderers (1400).
The defender was forced off during the club's 4-3 defeat to
Blackburn Rovers last weekend.
"Sagna has a fitness test on Friday but I expect him to be
okay," manager Arsene Wenger said on the club website
(www.arsenal.com).
"He got a kick on his thigh at Blackburn and had to come
off. His first test was encouraging. He will have a final one on
Friday."
Loan signing Yossi Benayoun will miss the match with a
muscle injury after scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 League Cup win over
fourth-tier outfit Shrewsbury Town.
* Tottenham Hotspur will be without Niko Kranjcar for the
trip to Wigan Athletic (1400) on Saturday after the Croatia
midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 4-0 win over
Liverpool.
Striker Roman Pavlyuchenko is also out with a hamstring
problem while left back Benoit Assou-Ekotto is a slight doubt
with a throat infection.
Brazil midfielder Sandro, who played against Stoke City in
the League Cup on Tuesday, is available again after a long-term
injury and Ledley King should be fit to marshal the defence who
will be seeking a fifth successive clean sheet.
* Liverpool could soon welcome back defenders Fabio Aurelio
and Glen Johnson after the pair returned to training ahead of
Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400).
Aurelio, who has been plagued by injuries since he joined
Liverpool in 2006, has not played for the club since the final
game of last season.
Johnson suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem in his
only appearance this season in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Stoke
City.
"Fabio is back in training and Glen Johnson started light
training," manager Kenny Dalglish told reporters on Thursday.
"Everybody else is fit which is good for us."
* Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong will not be fit
in time for Saturday's game at home to Everton (1145) but should
feature next week against either Bayern Munich in the Champions
League or Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League.
"In the last week he has improved a lot ... he is important
for us," manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference in
reference to De Jong, who has been sidelined with an ankle
injury.
Fellow midfielder James Milner could be back after suffering
a clash of heads two weeks ago, with Mancini saying he is "not
100 percent but he is okay".
Defender Kolo Toure, who made his return this week in the
League Cup after serving a six-month doping ban, is likely to
feature in either the Everton game or the Bayern match but not
both.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, Sonia Oxley and Ken Ferris; Editing
by Clare Fallon)