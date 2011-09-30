LONDON, Sept 30 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches (times GMT).
* Arsenal will give late fitness tests to forwards Theo
Walcott and Gervinho and defender Laurent Koscielny ahead of
Sunday's North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur (1500 GMT).
All three missed Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory
over Olympiakos Piraeus through injury.
"Walcott, Gervinho and Koscielny will all be late tests and
very late decisions -- Saturday or even Sunday morning," manager
Arsene Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com) on
Friday.
"Walcott looks the most likely to have a chance. Koscielny
maybe less. He is recovering well but the game may come too
soon."
* Manchester United strikers Wayne Rooney and Javier
Hernandez are fit to return for Saturday's home game with
Norwich City (1400).
Rooney, who has been in superb form this season and scored
nine goals in his opening five league games, has not featured
since United's 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Sept. 18.
Hernandez was forced off with a dead leg in last Saturday's
draw against Stoke City.
"Wayne and Hernandez are fit for tomorrow," manager Alex
Ferguson told reporters on Friday.
Ferguson said there was further good news on the injury
front with centre back Jonny Evans ready to return and defenders
Nemanja Vidic and Chris Smalling and midfielder Tom Cleverley
close to full fitness.
* Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said striker Daniel
Sturridge was ready to return from injury at Bolton Wanderers on
Sunday (1230).
Sturridge, who had a spell on loan at Bolton last season,
missed the midweek Champions League game in Valencia.
* Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has joined second-tier
side Blackpool on loan until January, the Premier League club
said on Friday.
Shelvey, 19, has made 22 first-team appearances for
Liverpool since joining from Charlton Athletic in May 2010.
Liverpool visit local rivals Everton on Saturday (1145).
* Norwich City striker James Vaughan is set for an extended
spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against
Sunderland on Monday.
Vaughan, 23, joined promoted Norwich from Everton in the
close-season.
"I will be out for a few months," he said on his Twitter
site on Friday. "I'm absolutely gutted but I will work hard and
make sure I come back stronger."
Norwich visit champions Manchester United on Saturday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)