ZURICH Feb 4 West Ham United have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,061) by FIFA following a dispute with the Senegalese FA over Diafra Sakho who played in an FA Cup match having withdrawn from the squad for the African Nations Cup.

West Ham claimed Sakho, who was issued with a reprimand, could not play for Senegal due to a back injury but that he had recovered in time to play in their FA Cup fourth round match at Bristol City on Jan. 25 in which he scored in a 1-0 win.

Soccer's world governing body announced the sanctions in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9254 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)