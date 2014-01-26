LONDON Jan 26 Chelsea have completed the signing of Basel winger Mohamed Salah, manager Jose Mourinho said before his side took on Stoke City in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Asked on Sky Sports if the if the deal had been completed, Mourinho said "yes" and nodded that it was.

Chelsea said on Thursday they had reached an agreement with the Swiss club to sign the pacy Egyptian winger, although Salah had not yet had a medical or agreed personal terms.

Liverpool were also keen to sign the 21-year-old who came to attention in England when he played against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in last season's Europa League and against Chelsea in the Champions League in the current campaign.

Salah became Chelsea's second major signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Benfica. Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United.

