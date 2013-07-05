LONDON, July 5 Defender Christopher Samba has rejoined Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala from relegated Queens Park Rangers for a club record fee, the Championship side said on Friday.

"Christopher Samba has returned to Anzhi Makhachkala for an undisclosed fee (club record, thought to be approx £12m ($17.86 million)," QPR tweeted.

The 29-year-old Congo international moved to QPR on a 4-1/2-year contract from Russia in January. He made 10 appearances for the London club but could not help them avoid the drop from the Premier League.

($1 = 0.6719 British pounds) (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)