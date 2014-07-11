LONDON, July 11 New Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has stressed the influence that manager Arsene Wenger had on his decision to join the FA Cup winners from Barcelona.

"I feel happy to be here. I know this club has a manager who looks after his players, really takes care of them," the Chile international told the club website (www.arsenal.com) on Friday.

"He is a manager you can learn a lot with. He wants to achieve great things in football and that helped me make the decision to sign.

"Arsene Wenger's style of play is a little bit like that of the Chilean national team. Therefore I'm used to it. Arsenal play well, they play good football and that fits with my style and that's why I moved here."

According to media reports, Arsenal have paid Barca around 35 million pounds ($59.56 million) for the 25-year-old.

Sanchez was a key member of the Chile team that reached the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup before losing to hosts Brazil on penalties. He scored two goals in four appearances at the finals.

"The Arsenal squad is strong so I'm looking to win silverware this season. I'm here to win the (Premier) League, the Champions League, in fact every title at stake," he said.

"I'm looking forward to showing the fans what I can do and why I'm here."

Arsenal's lack of striking prowess has been blamed for their failure to challenge for the Premier League title since the departure of Robin van Persie to Manchester United in 2012.

Their total of 68 goals in 38 matches was the lowest of the top four last season. (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)