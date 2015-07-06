LONDON, July 6 Southampton have turned down a big-money offer from Manchester United for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, manager Ronald Koeman said on Monday.

"Two weeks ago we had a bid from United but it was not the bid we expected. It wasn't serious," the manager told the BBC.

The 25-year-old player missed the Premier League club's first day of pre-season training. Koeman said the French international was unwell but would fly to Austria on Tuesday for Southampton's tour.

Schneiderlin has made more than 200 appearances for Southampton since joining the south coast club in 2008.

Koeman said he wanted the midfielder's situation to be resolved in the coming days.

"If there is any business then I hope it will be soon because it is best for the player, best for us," he added.

"Everybody knows he'd like to move but if there is no bid close to what we expect then he's a Southampton player. I don't know if the valuation is exactly 25 million pounds ($39.02 million), that's not my business."

