Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 22 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Saturday 9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 6 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 5 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 4 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 3 Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Ramires (Chelsea) Andy Johnson (Fulham) Bobby Zamora (Fulham) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Nani (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Leon Best (Newcastle United) Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)