Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 25 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 20 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 12 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) 11 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur