Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 29 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Saturday 10 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 9 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 5 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 4 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)