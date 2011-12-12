Dec 12 English Premier League top scorers
on Monday
15 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
9 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
8 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
6 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
5 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Nani (Manchester United)
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)