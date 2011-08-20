Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
Aug 20 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday 2 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Emile Heskey (Aston Villa) Mauro Formica (Blackburn Rovers) Morten Gamst Pedersen (Blackburn Rovers) Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Fabrice Muamba (Bolton Wanderers) Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea) Florent Malouda (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Ryan Taylor (Newcastle United) Wesley Hoolahan (Norwich City) Tommy Smith (Queens Park Rangers) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Ben Watson (Wigan Athletic) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Stephen Ward (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.