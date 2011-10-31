Oct 31 Top scorers of the English
P remier L eague on
Monday:
10 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
9 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
8 Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
6 Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
5 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
4 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
