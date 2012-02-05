UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 5 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 22 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 10 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Scott Sinclair (Swansea City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manch