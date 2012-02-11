Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 11 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Saturday 22 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 17 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 10 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United)
Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City)
Scott Sinclair (Swansea City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.