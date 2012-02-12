Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 12 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday. 22 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 17 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 10 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United)
Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City)
Scott Sinclair (Swansea City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur