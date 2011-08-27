UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Aug 27 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday 3 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) 2 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Emile Heskey (Aston Villa) Mauro Formica (Blackburn Rovers) Morten Gamst Pedersen (Blackburn Rovers) Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers) Kevin Davies (Bolton Wanderers) Fabrice Muamba (Bolton Wanderers) Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea) Bosingwa (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Florent Malouda (Chelsea) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Mikel Arteta (Everton) Charlie Adam (Liverpool) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) Gareth Barry (Manchester City) Anderson (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Ryan Taylor (Newcastle United) Ritchie De Laet (Norwich City) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Wesley Hoolahan (Norwich City) Tommy Smith (Queens Park Rangers)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.