Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
Dec 30 English Premier League top scorers on Friday. 16 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 14 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 10 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 6 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Nani (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.